Ghostbusters HasLab The Afterlife Bundle Stretch Goal Revealed

After the disappointment of Hasbro's Star Wars Rancor HasLab, I almost forgot what a good Tier Unlock consists of. However, the Ghostbusters Plasma Series Spengler's Proton Pack HasLab changed all that as they hit their first stretch goal. Tier 1 has been unlocked, giving Ghostbusters fans a connector hose for the companion Plasma Series Spengler's Neutrona Wand which is a must for the Proton Pack. The first stretch goal also included special 1984 metallic stickers to spice up your proton pack with some nostalgia. With the backing of Tier 1, the Tier 2 stretch goal has been revealed with the Ghostbusters: Afterlife Bundle, which gives fans a tasty Stat Puft upgrade.

The unlock will consist of burnt Mini Stay Pufts figures and special Marshmallow Ecto-Plasm goo to attach to the pack. Each little Puft will feature C-Grip hands allowing you to connect them to your Proton Pack which will look awesome for a ghostly situation. Hasbro does have some standard Mini Puft bundles releasing in 2022 (found here), but these will feature an exclusive HasLab burnt design. With these three minis to the Stay Puft goo, these are a perfect stretch goal for such a unique collectible, and you can back yours here.

"There's something important we want to tell you… you unlocked the Class I The Classic Bundle stretch goal! Well done and thank you. Get your goggles ready, because we're revealing our Class II unlock now, featuring NEW Ghostbusters: Afterlife burnt Mini-Pufts figures and Marshmallow Ecto-Plasm goo attachments! Those cute lil' Mini-Puft figures are designed with c-grip hands so they're ready to be clipped onto your Proton Pack wires. Pre-order and back the Ghostbusters Plasma Series Spengler's Proton Pack HasLab project for $399.99 on #HasbroPulse. This crowdfunded project will run until 11:59 PM ET on December 12, 2021. See HasbroPulse.com for more information! Class 2 unlocks at 11,000 backers. There isn't much time left… so don't forget to share with your friends."