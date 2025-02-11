Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: figura obscura, four horsemen, Mythic legions

Cosmic Legions T.U.5.C.C. Phantom Trooper Retailer Figure Revealed

Four Horsemen has unveiled a brand new 2025 Retailer Appreciation Wave with an assortment of fan-favorite figures making a return

Article Summary Four Horsemen expands Cosmic Legions with new T.U.5.C.C. Phantom Trooper figure for 2025.

Highly detailed figure includes swappable heads, armor, and multiple accessory options.

Exclusively available through shared retail partners; pre-orders open February 14th.

T.U.5.C.C. Phantom Trooper priced at $49.99; perfect for cosmic army-building.

Four Horsemen Studios expanded their acclaimed Mythic Legions figure line to space with Cosmic Legions. These highly detailed, articulated figures feature alien warriors, spacefaring mercenaries, and intergalactic enforcers, each with intricate sculpting and lore-driven backstories. Four Horsemen Studios is now adding the Cosmic Legions to their upcoming 2025 Retailer Appreciation Wave with a special edition figure. The Cosmic Legions T.U.5.C.C. Phantom Trooper has arrived, allowing collectors to build up their space armies. Your very own Phantom Trooper squad awaits with this release, which will feature two swappable heads, removable chest armor, two face shields, and a variety of swappable hands.

On top of that, the T.U.5.C.C. Phantom Trooper will come equipped with a heavy shield, a stun baton, and a rifle accessory. This marks the third year of this initiative from Four Horsemen, and pre-orders are arriving on February 14th. These figures will not be offered at live events or on their website but will only be found through their official shared retail partners! Space awaits as the Cosmic Legion Phantom Trooper is priced at $49.99, and you will surely need a few of them to get your fire team ready for space domination.

Cosmic Legions T.U.5.C.C. Phantom Trooper Appreciation Figure

"Moving away from our Figura Obscura reveals into the Universe of Cosmerrium, we have our next reveal for the "2025 Retailer Appreciation Wave" – the Cosmic Legions T.U.5.C.C. Phantom Trooper! This figure includes 2 heads and 2 different face shields to allow you to build some variety into your Phantom Trooper squad! The figure also includes multiple sets of hands, a heavy shield, stun baton, and rifle accessory! The chest armor is also removable to provide further display variety for this figure!"

"Here is the bio for this character: While the Traders Union of the 5 Circles of Cosmerrium maintain numerous facilities throughout the Universe, their primary headquarters are located in Mmessos as part of the high-economic district of the 3rd Ring. Discreetly providing security to the vast complex that is the center of the Union's strength are the soldiers known as the T.U.5.C.C. Phantom Troopers."

