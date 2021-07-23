Court of the Dead Malavestros is Summoned by Sideshow and threezero

Sideshow is back with another original figure from their Court of the Dead line and their team up with threezero. The dark fantasy and horror world of Sideshow's mind is back as Malavestros is summoned to your collection. This 10" figure is fully detailed, features 22 points of articulation, and is loaded out with a great set of accessories. Court of the Dead fans will get a new, highly realistic head sculpt featuring the deadly Malavestros that is seemingly up to his own evil deeds. For accessories, the creature comes with interchangeable hands, book, scroll, mystical opened scrolls, and display base.

The Court of the Dead is a very unique original design from Sideshow that brings its own flavor to the table. This dark fantasy horror realm is an untouched genre, and these original designs will be excellent for collectors. The Sideshow and three zero Court of the Dead Malevestros are priced at $249 and set to be released between March – May 2022. Pre-orders for him are already live here with payment plans available, and fans can find other Court of the Dead collectibles right here.

"Only Death and his Court of the Dead can save us from the savage war between Heaven and Hell that is eating up the souls of mankind." Based on an all-original design by Sideshow, Threezero is proud to introduce the Sixth Scale Malavestros fully-articulated figure from Court of the Dead. Malavestros stands approximately 10" tall with 22 points of articulation. The Malavestros figure also comes with a high realistic head sculpt, an outfit, collar, pants, breastplate, cloak, belt with ornaments, and three pairs of interchangeable hands (relaxed hand, posing hand, and holding hand). Accessories include a Book, Scroll, Open scroll exclusive pieces, and a figure stand. Don't miss your chance to add Death's Chronicler Fool to your collection!

The Malavestros Sixth Scale Figure features:

Highly realistic head sculpt with fool's cap

Approximately 10" tall

22 points of articulation

Collar

Breastplate

Shirt

Cloak

Pants

Belt with ornaments