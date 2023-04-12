Cryptozoic Entertainment Unveils Dancing Peacemaker Bobble Kickstarter Cryptozoic Entertainment is asking the age old question of “Do ya really wanna taste it?" with their new Peacemaker Kickstarter campaign

Peacemaker is back and ready to bring some Wig Wam action right to your home or office with Cryptozoic Entertainment. In collaboration with DC Comics and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, a brand new Kickstarter campaign has arrived. Inspired by the opening credits of HBO Max's Peacemaker, new series of 6.25" bobble-heads could be on the way with your help. Cryptozoic Entertainment has announced a new crowd-funding campaign to help bring this lovable anti-hero to life. Three bobbleheads are part of the campaign with Core, Bloody, and Gold Editions of peace.

The Core Peacemaker will be the main release, the Bloody is set as a Cryptozoic Entertainment exclusive, and the Gold is a Kickstarter exclusive. All three bobbles are packed with detail; they all have the right moves and will keep the song "Do Ya Wanna Taste It" in your head all day. The goal is $15,000, and there are 15 days to go. Priced vary from $35 for Core, $50 for Bloody, and Gold at $60. Dedicated Peacemaker fans can even enjoy some World Peace with a whole bobble bundle. DC fans can check out the Kickstarter right here, and be sure to bring some peace home with you.

Bring Peacemaker Home with Cryptozoic Entertainment

"Cryptozoic Entertainment, leading creator of tabletop games, trading cards, and collectibles, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and DC, today announced the upcoming Kickstarter campaign for the Dancing Peacemaker Bobble Figure. Based on the Max Original series "Peacemaker," the 6.25-inch collectible celebrates the series' memorable, choreographed opening credits."

"During the campaign, backers will be able to preorder three different versions of the figure. The Core Edition, the only version going to retailers later this year, is straight out of the opening credits and is offered for a reduced price during the Kickstarter window. The Bloody Edition reflects the character's propensity for bloody confrontations and is a Cryptozoic Exclusive, only available directly from the company. Finally, the Gold Edition is an eye-catching variant available exclusively to backers during the campaign. The Kickstarter will allow collectors to get one, two, or all three editions, plus they can get the exclusive stretch goals that will be unlocked."