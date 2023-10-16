Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, spawn

Cygor is Back with a New Patina Spawn Figure from McFarlane Toys

Everyone’s favorite Cybernetic Gorilla is back as McFarlane Toys debuts a new Gold Label Patina Spawn Universe figure

Cygor is back as McFarlane Toys debuts their latest Gold Label figure from their popular Spawn Universe line. This deadly gorilla made his first appearance back in Spawn #38, from October 1995. Mike Konieczni wasn't always a cybernetic gorilla; before that, he was a friend of Al Simmons. He formally volunteered for Project Sim in the hope of creating a deadly super soldier for the government. Cygor escaped his captives to try and find Al Simmons, only to dish out a memorable fight for fans. After that battle, he passed due to unknown causes, only to be resurrected by Spawn years later. Since then, he has been an ally to Spawn and is a necessary figure for any Spawn collection. McFarlane Toys has bought Cygor back as a new Patina figure that is limited to only 3,050 pieces. This Mega-Fig is priced at $49.99 and will come with a certificate of authenticity, a base, and a windowless box. Pre-orders are already live right here, so get yours before they vanish.

Cygor Patina (Spawn) Gold Label Mega Figure

"Michael Konieczni was Al Simmons' friend and squad mate. When he discovered the truth about Al's murder, he attempted to blow the whistle on Jason Wynn. However, he was stopped and subjected to project Sim, the Simian experiments of Frederick Willheim and became the beast known as Cygor, short for Cybernetic Gorilla."

Cygor is featured with patina paint in an exclusive designer box.

Megafigs are large figures to match their 7″ scale figure counterparts.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Cygor includes base, art card and art card stand.

Included collectible art card with character art on the front and certificate of authenticity on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Spawn figures.

