Darkstalkers Felicia Receives Feisty New Kotobukiya Bishoujo Statue

Your favorite cat woman is back as Kotobukiya has revealed that Felicia from the hit game Darkstalkers joins their Bishoujo statue series. The 1/7th scale statue captures the beauty of this iconic Capcom figure and is beautifully sculpted featuring some incredible detail. Kotobukiya has added some texture detail as well, with Darkstalkers Felicia showcasing her new feline design. She is posed in an adorable action position, showing off her more ferocious side allowing her to take on her next opponent in style. This Bishoujo statue will be an incredible new addition to any Capcom or Darkstalkers collection giving collectors a state that shows this fiesta felines beauty like never before. Priced at $139.99, Felicia Bishoujo statue from Kotobukiy is set to release in October 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be on the look for Lilith, who is coming from the game next. If you need more Darkstalkers statues for your collection, then be sure to check out the upcoming Morrgain statue (here) to add a nice companion piece for Felicia.

"Based on an original illustration by Shunya Yamashita, the innocent and overwhelmingly cheerful cat woman from Darkstalkers, Felicia is here! With an energetic and playful pose, Felicia is now joining the BISHOUJO series. Her squishy toe beans and fluffy fur show off the cat woman's cute side, while her toned muscles and the sharp claws extending from her hands and feet give you a glimpse into her ferocious side. This detailed statue perfectly captures the character's duality. The statue's cute pink base also resembles a game stage. In addition to the usual BISHOUJO charm, this statue is a unique piece that is both adorable and deadly. Be sure to look forward to the next character coming to the series, Lilith!"

Posted in: Collectibles, Kotobukiya, Statue | Tagged: darkstalkers, Kotobukiya