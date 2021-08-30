Darkstalkers Morrigan is Back With New Seductive Kotobukiya Statue

Darkstalkers fans are in for a sexy treat as Kotobukiya reveals their newest Bishoujo statue. Morrigan's beauty and sex appeal come to life with this brand new 1/7th scale statue. This iconic Darkstalkers character wears her seductive costume with her fangs out as she looks for a new heartthrob to take a nice bite out of. An incredible amount of detail went into this statue, from the textures of her fur top and hair to the detail on her bat-like characteristics. Morrigan is placed in a base that is designed after her color gradations from the Darkstalkers game, which is a nice touch. Priced at $119.99, this delightful free spirit will make a sexy new addition to your Bishoujo collection. She is set to release in April 2022, and pre-orders are already live and can be found right here. Capcom fans can also be on the lookout for Felicia, who will be released soon as a companion piece for this devilish treat.

"Shunya Yamashita illustrates Morrigan living freely with the power of magic and authority on her side! The way she holds the fur on her outfit, lifting her breast with her beautiful fingers, and sticks her tongue out from between her shiny fangs brings out Morrigan's confident and free-hearted character. Various interesting textures and details such as the realistic veins are recreated using separate molds and a unique painting method on clear material for the wings."

"These elements emphasize the strange and mysterious look essential to any DARKSTALKERS character. The base is designed with color gradations from Morrigan's stage in the game! Signature qualities of a BISHOUJO-series makeover shine in this dangerously attractive figure. Be sure to also look forward to the next character coming to the series, Felicia!"

