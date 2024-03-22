Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: darth vader, hasbro, star wars

Darth Vader Joins Hasbro's New Star Wars Holocomm Collection

A new assortment of Star Wars collectibles are blasting into a galaxy near us as Hasbro becomes one with the force once again

6-inch translucent design with light-up holopuck display base.

Exclusive to Amazon with pre-orders live, set for October 2024 release.

Collectible includes lightsaber and fabric cloak, with Join the Empire in Aurebesh.

The Dark Lord is back as Hasbro has embraced the Dark Side with yet another Star Wars: The Black Series reveal. A new Holocomm Collection figure is on the way alongside the recently revealed Darth Maul. This time, Darth Vader is making his pretense known with an impressive release that is here to keep the galaxy in line. Just like previous Holocomm releases, this figure will stand 6" tall and will feature a full translucent design. Each Holocomm figure will come with its very own holopuck display base that will light up, adding that slick holographic effect to the figure. Darth Vader will come with his lightsaber and will also feature a fabric cloak, which is nice for this holographic design. The phrase Join the Empire displayed in Aurebesh can also be showcased on the puck. The Darth Vader Star Wars: The Black Series Holocomm Collection figure will be an Amazon Exclusive and is priced at $27.99. Pre-orders are already live on Amazon with an October 2024 release.

Hasbro Sends Incoming Transmission from Darth Vader

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH VADER (HOLOCOMM) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 / Available: Fall 2024). Receive transmissions from the dark side and across the galaxy with THE BLACK SERIES Holocomm collection, featuring light-up holopucks. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH VADER figure, featuring premium detail, multiple points of articulation and hologram-style deco in their collections."

"Press the button on the puck to light up the bottom and illuminate the figure. Press and hold the button to activate a 30-minute light display! This collectible figure includes a bounty chip with an Aurebesh inscription, a holopuck and Darth Vader's signature Lightsaber accessory! Look for more Holocomm Collection figures to build a galactic communication hub on your shelf! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability) Requires 3 AAA batteries, not included."

