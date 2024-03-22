Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

The Dawn Rises with Hasbro's New Star Wars Holocomm Darth Maul

A new assortment of Star Wars collectibles are blasting into a galaxy near us as Hasbro becomes one with the force once again

Article Summary Hasbro releases a new Darth Maul Holocomm figure in its Star Wars collection.

The Crimson Dawn Darth Maul comes with a holographic light-up holopuck.

Pre-orders for the Target Exclusive Darth Maul are available online now.

The Black Series figure features premium detail and articulation.

Hasbro is back with its latest Holocomm Collection of Star Wars figures that feature new holographic elements. The last set of these figures put some iconic characters around the galaxy as bounties for Star Wars collectors. This included characters like Bo-Katan, The Mandalorian, and Han Solo, who have quite a bounty on their heads. However, things are changing for this release as it is time to Await the Dawn as The Crimson Dawn arrives with the new Darth Maul Holocomm figure. Get ready to receive transmissions from the former Sith Lord and serve the Crimson Dawn with passion and order. Maul will feature a full translucent sculpt that will come with a light-up holopuck, adding life to his transmissions. An attachable Aurabesh sign is also included for Crimson Dawn support, and Maul will get his signature dual-bladed lightsaber. This Star Wars Holocomm release will be a Target Exclusive and is priced at $34.99. Pre-orders are already live online, with the Former Sith Lord set to arrive in October 2024.

Crimson Dawn Awaits with New Star Wars Darth Maul Holocomm

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH MAUL – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $29.99 / Available: Fall 2024). Receive transmissions from the dark side and across the galaxy with THE BLACK SERIES Holocomm collection, featuring light-up holopucks. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH MAUL figure, featuring premium detail, multiple points of articulation and hologram-style deco in their collections."

"Press the button on the puck to light up the bottom and illuminate the figure. Press and hold the button to activate a 30-minute light display! This collectible figure includes a bounty chip with an Aurebesh inscription, a holopuck and Darth Maul's signature double-bladed Lightsaber accessory! Look for more Holocomm Collection figures to build a galactic communication hub on your shelf! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability) Requires 3 AAA batteries, not included."

