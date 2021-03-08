Darth Vader Goes Steampunk With New Kotobukiya Statue

Kotobukiya has unveiled their newest Star Wars project with a trip to the Industrial Empire. The newest addition to the Artist Series of statues is a new interesting steampunk twist on a classic Star Wars character. Darth Vader is here to reign supreme once again, standing 12.5 inches tall on a themed diorama base and will his lightsaber in hand. Darth Vader is completely redesigned with this statue, from his battle-worn suit to pressure gauges and extra metal plating. The steampunk design adds a new twist to such an iconic character in the Star Wars landscape, and it will be a nice interesting piece for any steampunk or Star Wars fan. The Darth Vader Industrial Empire ARTFX Statue from Kotobukiya is set to release in Fall 2020. The 1/7 scale statue will be priced at roughly $233, and pre-orders can be found here and also on Koto US (here) at a later date.

"Star Wars ARTFX Artist Series Darth Vader Industrial Empire – A new Star Wars™ project is here! Standing triumphantly, Darth Vader™ takes on a unique steampunk appearance in the work entitled "Industrial Empire." World-renowned artist Adi Granov created this exclusive illustration in collaboration with Lucasfilm just for Kotobukiya! Reimagined in this iconic style, the Dark Lord of the Sith™ appears in a forbidding pose, arm outstretched and encased in a battle-worn suit embellished with metal plating, rivets, and various pressure gauges."

"Masterfully recreated in 3D form, the sculptors at Kotobukiya have captured every nuance of this illustration down to the fine details of the lightsaber hilt and environmental base. As an added bonus, this release will include a print of "Industrial Empire," perfect for framing and displaying next to your statue. Make sure to add this limited production collectible to your collection. More ARTFX Artist Series projects are coming soon, so don't miss out!"