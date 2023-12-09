Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

DC Comics Bizarro and Batzarro Figure 2-Pack Announced by McFarlane

Step into the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys once again as they unveil a new figure with DC COmics Bizarro and Batzarro two-pack

Bizarro is back at McFarlane Toys as they have unveiled their latest DC Comics inspired DC Multiverse two-pack. That is right, Superman's warped copy is back, and this time, he is bringing a new sculpt and a friend along for the ride. Created by two devious baddies from DC Comics, Mr. Mxyzptlk and The Joker have unleashed a truly bizarre Dynamic Duo with Bizarro and Batzarro. The Dark Knight better watch out as this twisted fiend is ready to become the world's worst detective. Featuring reversed elements on their suits, Bizarro and Batzarro come to life right from the pages of DC Comics, featured previous molds for Batman and Superman with some new sculpted elements, including a new rocky display base, as well as new head sculpts for this Devious Duo. Collectors will not want to miss out on adding these two to their growing DC Multiverse collection for $39.99. The Bizarro and Batzarro 2-Pack is already up for pre-order and set for a February 2024 release.

Bizarro & Batzarro (DC Multiverse) McFarlane Toys 2-Pack

"BIZARRO: Bizarro is a Frankenstein-like monster with a heart of gold. Although he was originally created by Lex Luthor, he has gone on to prove that he has a moral character far superior to that of his mad scientist father. Possessing many Kryptonian abilities, albeit warped and twisted, this heroic clone of Superman fights for truth, justice, and the Bizarro way. BATZARRO Created by Mr. Mxyzptlk and The Joker as a playmate for Bizarro, Batzarro is twisted version of the Dark Knight."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

BIZARRO and BATZARRO as featured DC comics.

Accessories include 4 extra hands, environmental base and Bizarro's medal.

Includes 2 collectible art cards with character art on the front and character biographies on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

