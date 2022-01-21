DC Comics Crime Syndicate Starro BAF Wave Coming from McFarlane

McFarlane Toys surprised DC Comics fans this morning as they announced a new DC Multiverse Build-A-Figure wave is coming. Set to release as another Target Exclusive, and the Crime Syndicate is coming to McFarlane Toys this time with Ultraman kicking off the line. Four figures will be included in the set, and it seems the figures will release throughout 2022 allowing DC Comics fans to build the dealy Starro! Earth-3's Ultraman is nicely detailed with a design similar to Superman that has the Ultraman symbol and a new head sculpt. I am curious what other DC Comics Crime Syndicate members will come as there are only five in total, so it's interesting this wave only has four. I suspect Power Ring, Superwoman, and Johnny Quick are all involved in this set, with Owlman getting a general public release. Only time will tell, and collectors can pre-order the Target Exclusive Ultraman for $24.99, right here with a release date TBA.

"Earth-3 is a world where power and brute force outmatch the justice and compassion seen in many other Earths across the DC Multiverse. Ultraman of Earth-3, born Kal-Il on the planet Krypton, shares many similarities with Earth-0's Superman. He's also the Last Son of Krypton and was sent in an escape pod to Earth where he grew up in Smallville with his adoptive parents Jonathan and Martha Kent."

"But the similarities end there. Using their son for their own gain, the Kents then manipulated Kal-Il and didn't allow him to leave the farm, until one day when he finally discovered the truth of who he is and where he came from. He then broke free and left Smallville for good. Years later, he's now taken the name Ultraman and rules over Metropolis, dominating the sprawling city as a tyrant. And with the emergence of other powerful beings like himself, he's formed the Crime Syndicate, a group of morally corrupt, power-hungry Super-Villains set on reforming the world to their liking. They are in every way the antithesis of the Justice League."