DC Comics Dark Multiverse Returns with McFarlane Toys Batrocitus

McFarlane Toys has entered the Dark Multiverse in the search for their next DC Comics DC Multiverse figure. We are returning to the events of the major DC Comics event, Dark Nights: Death Metal with Batrocitus. Batrocitus is a Dark Multiverse creature in a world where Batman has acquired the power of the Red Lantern ring. This rage-consuming ring turns the user into a daily force, and this Dark Multiverse Batman has joined The Batman Who Laughs on taking down the main DC Comics world. Batrocitus features a Red Lantern accessory, swappable hands, and a new Red Lantern design with an eerie head sculpt. This figure would be sweet just to get another Red Lantern for the Green Lantern fans. The Atrocitus Build-A-Figure wave is already arriving, so this figure is perfect for fans of that series. The DC Comics Dark Multiverse Batrocitus is priced at $19.99, set for an August 2022 release, and pre-orders are live here.

"An evil amalgamation of Batman and Atrocitus from the Dark Multiverse, Batrocitus joined forces with The Batman Who Laughs' team of Dark Knights in their attack on Earth-0. After their victory, he was assigned to guard New Apokolips, a hellish world where the majority of Earth's remaining Superheroes are imprisoned. Planning to free the Superheroes, Wonder Woman, Batman, and Harley Quinn crash land on the planet, and Batrocitus and the Dark Knights go to investigate. There, they find the undead Jonah Hex, right when the zombie gunslinger is detonating explosives, destroying them all."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Batrocitus is featured in his look from Dark Nights: Death Metal

Batrocitus includes a Red Lantern, two alternate hands, and a base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures