DC Comics Answers the Future with DC Direct Collectibles

With the significant shift at DC Comics right now, many this are in flux. It seems that a lot of properties, artists, and comics are seemingly being shuffled around. As for collectibles, the biggest question is what will happen to their collectibles unit DC Direct. Luckily it looks like DC Comics has an answer for us which fans can check out the full reply below:

"What is the future of DC Direct?

"When we started, we were one of the first companies, if not the first, to go out and create a business that catered to that specialty market. That success has brought in a lot of competitors and a lot of companies that are now in that space. So it's about evolving the model. We want to produce those collectible and serve those fans, but we will probably shift to a higher price point collectible and more of a licensing model, working with manufacturers we already work with. From a consumer point of view, there will not be a change or drop off in the quality of the work they are seeing. Behind the scenes, how we create it, and how we get it to them is going to change. We still have our principal lead of DC Direct, Jim Fletcher, with the company. He will be showcased in a fun panel with J Scott Campbell at Fandome."

So DC Direct will now seemingly be licensing off properties to companies they are already involved with. This most likely means we will see the DC Direct name partner up with another company. I would imagine we will still see new statues and toys from companies like McFarlane Toys, XM Studios, Sideshow Collectibles, and more. This is slightly disappointing, but they did not always have the best track record. I assume this will most likely affect some of their more prominent lines like Batman Black & White statues and their DC Essential figures. With the popularity of the McFarlane Toys DCU line, I hope that means more properties will be coming our way, giving fans some truly amazing collectibles. More will be revealed on what DC Direct has planned August 22, 2020, during their Fandome event.