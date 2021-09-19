DC Comics DCeased Comes to Funko with GameStop Mystery Box

The hit DC Comics mini-series DCeased returns as Funko announces an exclusive Mystery Box. DCeased follows an apocalyptic world of DC Comics where a technological virus turns the human of earth into blood thirsty zombies. Heroes and Villains fall to this virus and creates a deadly horror story that DC Comics fans need to read for themselves. The DCeased world is back as GameStop is getting an exclusive mystery box with four different Funko Pop options. Joker and Batman are part of the walking dead, this time with a standard and a bloodied version, possibly being able to get pulled.

The fun does not end there as each DC Comics DCeased Box will include a Pop pin, Pocket Pop, and a decal, each with multiple versions offered. Each deadly box will be a must have collectible or Batman, Joker, and horror fans, and collectors can pre-order one here for $19.99 with a November 11, 2021 release. Test your luck and see if you pull one of the bloodied Pops as they will be the most popular of the series. BRAAIIINNNSS!

"Only at GameStop, it's the DC DCeased Mystery Box! This exclusive box is a must for Batman fans and DC lovers in general! You'll receive 1 Pop! vinyl figure, 1 collector Pop! pin, and 1 keychain – each featuring Regular or Bloody versions of Batman and Joker! You'll also receive 1 of 4 different decals, featuring different logos!"

Batman and Joker from DC Comics DCeased miniseries

Includes Pop! vinyl figure, Pop! pin, keychain and decal

Vinyl figure is approximately 3.75-inches tall

Pin features an enamel fill on gold hardware, has a built-in stand, and is approximately 4-inches tall

Vinyl keychain is approximately 3-inches long

Comes packaged in a window display box

GameStop exclusive

Please note: Item selection is random; we cannot accept requests for individual items, and there is no guarantee of receiving a specific version.