DC Comics Grifter Arrives on the Scene with McFarlane Toys

A new hot DC Comics character comes to life through McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse line with the Grifter. This hired guns back in Gotham as he takes up the job as Lucius Fox's new bodyguard. This is a fairly new change for the Grifter, and it is getting him back into the DC Comics landscape by putting him in a hit comic like Batman. Sadly, Grifter will not come with guns, but collectors will get a knife and a sword instead, along with an incredible sculpt for the mercenary. McFarlane Toys could really step their game up if they could release a weapons pack or even some fabric accessories to enhance their already impressive line. I doubt we will even see that, but until then, the DC Comics DC Multiverse Grifter is up for pre-order here at $19.99. The Infinite Frontier has just begun in the world of DC, so be sure to bring some of them home in figure form, and all new reveals can be found here.

"A mercenary with a black ops past, Cole "Grifter" Cash has a shot at redemption when he's hired to be the personal bodyguard of billionaire Lucius Fox. Cash is playing a deadly game, however, tangling with Batman and his family as well as the evil Leviathan organization, all while secretly working for a mysterious team known only as the WildC.A.T.s. This 7-inch scale figure is designed with McFarlane's signature Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range and posing. Each DC Multiverse figure includes a collectible art card with artwork on the front and character biographies on the back."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable cards with art on the front, and character biographies on the back