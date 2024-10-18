Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Mr. Terrific Enters the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys

Step into the multiverse of DC Comics as McFarlane Toys has unveiled their newest set of DC Collector Edition figures

Article Summary Explore the DC Multiverse with McFarlane's new Mr. Terrific figure release.

Features include a removable jacket, T-Spheres, and swappable face plates.

Michael Holt, the second Mr. Terrific, joins the Justice Society of America.

Pre-orders open for $29.99; release set for December 2024.

A fan-favorite DC Comics figure has finally arrived from McFarlane Toys as they debut their latest DC Collector Edition figure. Michael Holt, the second Mister Terrific, has finally arrived in the DC Multiverse for a brand new release that captures his pre-Flashpoint designs. First arriving in Spectre (Vol. 3) #54 in 1997, Mr. Holt was a genius with 14 PhDs, an Olympic-level athlete, and an excellent businessman. After the death of his wife, he would be soon inspired by the legacy of Terry Sloane, the original Mr. Terrific from the Golden Age of DC Comics. With his intellect and tactical skills, he would catch the eye and join the Justice Society of America (JSA), quickly rising to a leadership role on the DC Comics team.

Mister Terrific is an essential member of any team, and McFarlane faithfully brings him to life with a fabric removable jacket, three swappable face plates, and, of course, a variety of his signature T-Spheres. This is a truly exceptional release for the DC Comics Collector Edition line, giving collectors fan-favorite like this with the perfect accessories. Pre-orders for Mister Terrific are already live for $29.99 online, including McFarlane Toys Store with a December 2024 release.

DC Comics McFarlane Collector Edition – Mr. Terrific

"The pre-Flashpoint Michael Holt lost his wife in an accident and was visited by the Spectre, who told him about the Golden Age Mister Terrific (Terry Sloane). This inspired Holt to become a Super Hero and continue the Mister Terrific legacy. He became the chairman of the Justice Society of America and developed a friendly rivalry with Batman. In an ironic twist, the post-Flashpoint Michael Holt was captured by Earth-2's Mister Terrific, Terry Sloan, when he was stranded in that reality."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include 3 interchangeable faces plates, multiple T-spheres, extra hand and figure display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

