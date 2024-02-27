Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: dc comics, iron studios, teen titans

DC Comics Raven Brings Dark Magic with New Iron Studios Statue

Iron Studios is back with a brand new and impressive selection of 1/10 Art Scale statue including new fun from DC Comics

Born Rachel Roth, Raven is the iconic member of the Teen Titans inside DC Comics and is the daughter of the interdimensional demon Trigon. Raven possesses powerful magical abilities, including telekinesis, teleportation, and even the ability to manifest dark energy constructs. However, she struggles with controlling her emotions and her demonic tendencies from her father's side. Her comics usually involve constant struggles against her demonic nature and the challenges of balancing her dual identity. Her power is being unleashed once again as Iron Studios debuts their latest DC Comics 1/10 Art Scale statue.

Raven's statue stays faithful to her iconic DC Comics appearance, with her indigo hair, hooded cloak, and dark magic. She is placed releasing her magic with ravens coming out of her cloak, and Iron Studios has even included swappable cloaked and uncloaked heads. Hopefully, Raven's arrival means more Teen Titans statues are on the way from Iron Studios, with this 1/10 piece coming in at $229.99. Pre-orders are already live right on the Iron Studios Store with a Q4 2024 release date.

Raven Deluxe – DC Comics Iron Studios Statue

"Daughter of the human Angela Roth with the interdimensional demon Trigon, fearing what her father had planned, Angela ran for Azarath, an interdimensional realm that exists between the known planes of reality. Renamed as Arella and, outside of Trigon's reach, she gave her daughter the name Rachel. With time, the monks from that realm taught Rachel to control her powers and overcome her father's influence."

"When Trigon found Rachel, she ran away from Azarath to Earth to protect her mother and masters. However, impressed by her innate skills, Trigon allowed Rachel to have free will and shape her destiny, giving her a seat on his throne and renaming her Raven. Later, Raven freed herself from her father's influence and became a member of the New Teen Titans next to other young heroes."

