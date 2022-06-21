DC Comics Scarecrow Unleashes Fear with Exclusive McFarlane Figure

Scarecrow is ready to introduce you to the Fear State as McFarlane Toys debuts their newest figure. While this is not the DC Comics Scarecrow, it is one from the hit video game Batman: Arkham Asylum. He will be getting an exclusive Gold Label figure for the DC Multiverse line with an exclusive release with the McFarlane Toys Store. A spooky Amber finish was used for his deco, which is not bad, and the orange elects really help that. The Arkham series did an excellent job with the Scarecrow's design, and McFarlane captured it perfectly here. DC Comics fans will love adding this figure to their collection, and Batman will have his hands full when he finally arrives. The Scarecrow Amber Gold Label DC Multiverse figure is priced at $19.99. He is set for an August 2022 release, and pre-orders are live and found right here.

"Scarecrow Amber Gold Label (Batman: Arkham Knight) McFarlane Toy Store Exclusive 7" Figure – The Scarecrow constantly proves to be a dangerous threat to the Dark Knight not due to physical strength, but to the emotional and psychological damage his toxins can cause. In fact, Scarecrow tends to shy away from physical confrontations and instead lets his victims fall prey to their own waking nightmares."

"A doctor of the deadliest caliber, the Scarecrow's horrific acts don't stem from a villainous desire for power or money, but from an unbreakable urge to learn and hone his craft-mastery over fear itself. Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse. Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play. Scarecrow is featured in his look from the videogame Batman Arkham Night in a spooky Amber finish. Scarecrow comes with a base. Included collectible art card with figure artwork on the front, and character biography on the back."