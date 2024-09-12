Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Silver Age Joker Enters the Multiverse with McFarlane

Explore the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they debut a new set of DC Comics figures including a new Joker

Article Summary McFarlane Toys debuts Silver Age Joker in the growing DC Multiverse figure line.

Features classic purple suit, signature smile, and incredible sculpt detail.

Includes accessories like swappable hands, fish hand, and cane.

Each purchase comes with a McFarlane Toys Digital Collectible, enhancing toy collecting.

Madness arrives from the DC Multiverse as McFarlane Toys debuts a new McFarlane Toys Digital Collectible figure. This would mark the third wave of these figures to arrive, which adds a whole new word to toy collecting with "phygital." The Joker is the newest DC Comics character to arrive for this new DC Direct line and will feature his Silver Age design. A release like this is way overdue and McFarlane has knocked this release out of the park with an incredible sculpt. The classic purple suit returns along with his signature colors and wicked and signature smile.

As for accessories, Joker will come with a variety of swappable hands, including one that holds a comical fish and a a can. As for the digital element, DC Comics fans who purchase this figure will also receive a McFarlane Toys Digital Collectible, whether it is a digital version of this figure or a digital Build-A-Figure part. For fans who love this new era of digital collectibles, that is something to look forward to. However, for toy collectors, this is the Joker you have been looking for an is priced at $24.99 with an October 2024 release and pre-orders are live.

The Joker (DC Comics: The Silver Age)

"Once a small-time crook, The Joker fell into a vat of chemicals that turned his skin white, his hair green, and his lips red-like a crazed clown. His crimes always involve pranks and jokes ending with twisted punchlines that are only funny to The Joker. He may look like he's clowning around, but this guy is bad news for Batman and Gotham City!"

Includes McFARLANE TOYS DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes cane, 2 extra hands, fish hand, and display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS phygital figures.

