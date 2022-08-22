Truth and Justice Arrive at XM Studios with New Superman Statue

XM Studios does it again as they take their impressive statues and shrink them down a couple of sizes. This time, their talented artists bring Superman to life with this colorful 1/6 scale statue coming in at 22" tall. DC Comics fans will recognize the Planet of Apokolips at the feet of the Man of Steel as our hero is posed in action. Taking on the Parademons, Superman is perfectly sculpted with excellent detail, bright colors, and a heroic stance to bring some life to any DC Comics collection. These statues are truly works of art, and they have a price tag to match, as Superman comes in at $829.99. The Classic Man of Steel 1/6 Scale Statue from XM Studios is set for a Q1 2023 release, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"XM Studios is excited to present their next DC Comics Premium Collectibles statue, Superman Classic! XM will be making this statue available in 1/6 scale. Each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with XM's famous quality finish, and comes in a bold, dynamic, and story-laden style. For this statue, they worked directly with Mark Brooks, who fleshed out the concept and details for the Man of Steel in stunning detail. Set on the planet Apokolips, Superman is seen mid-battle against Darkseid's shock troops, the Parademons, within cybernetic ruins and explosive debris. It showcases him with clenched fists as he stares unwaveringly ahead at the battlefield.

"The Man of Steel is the ultimate symbol of truth, justice, and hope. The last survivor of the doomed planet Krypton, raised in the quiet heartland of Smallville, Kansas, Superman is as much a legend as he is a man: the gold standard of heroism, compassion and responsibility."

Features: One (1) head: 1 with Superman looking forward

One (1) right-arm: 1 arm with a clenched fist

One (1) left-arm: 1 arm with a clenched fist

One (1) highly detailed sculpt: 1 featuring Superman on the planet Apokolips

Crafted in Polystone

Each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the highest possible quality finish