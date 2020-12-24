Dead by Daylight the Wraith Statue Is Teased by Kotobukiya

Kotobukiya has teased that another statue from the hit survival game Dead by Daylight is on the way. We have already seen two killers get the statue treatment, and now we get a simple prototype to look at The Wraith. The Wraith, also known as Philip Ojomo, is one of 22 Killers currently playable within Dead by Daylight. This killer was introduced as a member of the original Killing Trio that was released with the game's debut in June 2016. We are only given a simple unpainted prototype, but we can see the depth and detail put into the statue. The Wraiths iconic weapons are shown, which include the Azarov's Skull and his Wailing Bell. Azarov's Skull is the primary weapon of the Wraith, with the teeth of the dead lie on Azarov's skull and spine, which is shown hauntingly well.

The wrappings and the decomposing detail are shown, but we will not get the full picture till we get some color. The Wraith from Dead by Daylight will join The Trapper and The Hillbilly in the Horror Bishoujo statue series. Fans will really appreciate the extra depth and sculpt that Kotobukiya put into this statue, and it will be a great addition to any gaming collection. I can imagine he will get a 2021 release date and will most likely be priced between $139.99 and $159.99 like the other two Dead by Daylight statues. Pre-orders are not live yet, but fans can find the other two statues here. I am sure we will get a full reveal in early 2021, giving us a price, release date, and a fully colored look at this deadly killer.

"The third character to join the DEAD BY DAYLIGHT statue series by Kotobukiya is The Wraith! Check out the first shots of this statue! This original statue captures the very moment he can be seen ringing his Wailing Bell!"