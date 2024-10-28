Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged:

Deadpool & Wolverine Marvel Select Wolverine Arrives from DST

Diamond Select Toys is back with a new set of collectibles including the arrival of a new Wolverine Select Action Figure

Article Summary Hugh Jackman's Wolverine leaves a lasting legacy in superhero cinema from 2000 to 2017's Logan.

Diamond Select Toys debuts a Wolverine Select Action Figure for Q3 2025 collection.

Stunning 7-inch figure boasts a movie-accurate yellow and blue suit with 16 articulation points.

Pre-order the $29.99 collectible, featuring Wolverine's iconic design and poses, now!

Hugh Jackman's portrayal of Wolverine in the X-Men films has left an incredible legacy for superhero cinema. Over nearly two decades, Jackman brought the intensity, power, and fury of the infamous mutant to life, making his debut back in 2000 with X-Men. Known for his gruff demeanor, sharp claws, and unyielding resilience, Wolverine has transcended into one of the greatest superheroes in cinema, and unlike Spider-Man, Batman, or Superman, only one man has played him. Everything came to a head in 2017, with Logan supposedly marking the end of his role as the infamous mutant. However, that all changed with Deadpool & Wolverine giving Marvel fans a truly remarkable film, filmed with Wolverines, F-Bombs, and the legacy of the FOX Marvel Universe.

Diamond Select Toys is unleashing their version of this mutant with their popular Marvel Select action figure line. This figure will have movie-accurate detailing, showing off his comic book-inspired yellow and blue suit. He will stand 7" tall and will have 16 points of articulation, along with swappable hands and arms, allowing for that sleeveless design. Collectors can slice and dice with this new release for $29.99, Wolverine is set for a Q3 2025 release and pre-orders are already live.

Deadpool & Wolverine – Wolverine Select Action Figure

"A Diamond Select Toys release! He's the best there is at what he does, and what he does is make movies! Fresh off his appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, the man called Logan is now the newest Marvel Select action figure! Standing 7 inches tall, this figure of Wolverine in his new movie-accurate costume features detailed sculpting and paint applications. With 16 points of articulation and interchangeable hands, this figure comes in the famous display-ready Marvel Select packaging, featuring side-panel artwork for shelf reference. Designed by Yuri Timg, sculpted by Paul Harding!"

