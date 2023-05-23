Deep-Sea Exploration Awaits as the LEGO City Submarine is Here Prepare for some wet and wild adventures this summer with LEGO as some new aquatic LEGO City sets are hitting the water

LEGO is diving in with some brand new aquatic-themed LEGO City sets that are arriving in the late summer. Master builders will be able to cool down and explore the depths of LEGO City with sets like the new Deep-Sea Explorer Submarine! Coming in at 842 pieces, the set features a submarine that measures 12" long, 6.5" tall and comes with six minifigures. The LEGO City sub will feature a bubble cockpit, science lab, and even a mech-style diving suit to prepare for what lies beneath the surface. Sunken treasures await builders, as well as a variety of ocean life like three sharks, two jellyfish, and four fish figures which really bring this underwater adventure to life. The LEGO City Deep-Sea Explorer Submarine set will arrive on August 1, 2023, along with other aquatic sets like the Arctic Explorer here. This beauty is priced at $109.99, and fans can see the set right here in the meantime.

Dive Underwater and Take on Sharks with LEGO City

"The LEGO® City Deep-Sea Explorer Submarine (60379) is loaded with features and realistic details. The toy sub comes with a cool bubble cockpit, onboard science lab, underwater drone and a mech-style diving suit for seabed exploration. A shipwreck setting is home to a shark den, giant jellyfish and sunken treasure. Just add the 6 minifigures for hours of imaginative role play."

"This 7+ playset includes a pictorial building guide and instructions in the LEGO Builder app – an amazing digital guide that enables kids to explore and save virtual playsets, track their own building progress, zoom in and rotate and view models from all angles while they build. LEGO City playsets come with cool vehicles, realistic structures and fun characters for hours of imaginative play and can be combined with other sets from the LEGO City range."

Ocean exploration playset – The LEGO® City Deep-Sea Explorer Submarine (60379) is loaded with equipment and features for staging exciting underwater exploration adventures

What's in the box? – All kids need to build a deep-sea submarine, drone, diving suit, shipwreck setting and 6 explorer minifigures, plus 1 skeleton, 3 shark, 2 jellyfish and 4 fish figures

Fun functions add to the play – The toy shipwreck setting features 2 circling sharks and a shark-surprise function

A treat for fans of imaginative play – Makes a fun birthday, holiday or any-day gift for budding explorers aged 7 and up

Dimensions – The Explorer Submarine measures over 4.5 in. (11 cm) high, 12 in. (31 cm) long and 6.5 in. (17 cm) wide

Minifigure accessories – The LEGO® toy accessories in this set include a camera, scanner, wrench, syringe, scissors, crowbar, sword, jewel and 2 flashlights

