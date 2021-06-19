Demon Slayer Inosuke Slices and Dices With Good Smile Company

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been an absolute hit with the debut of its first season to its first box-office dominating full length feature film. The anime series is loaded with a remarkable story and filled with a great cast of characters. Inosuke Hashibira is one of these characters that steal the spotlight when on screen with his intense personality, boar mask, and his violent Beast Breathing technique. Good Smile Company has revealed that Inosuke from Demon Slayer is joining their Pop Up Parade statue series. Standing roughly 5.5 inches, this statue is loaded with great detail with Inosuke in a fierce battle pose. Demon Slayer fans will definitely want this collectible in their collection, with his coming in at $38.99. He is set to slice and dice in December 2021, and pre-orders are located here and will stay open until July 14, 2021. Be on the lookout for other Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba statues to complete the set and display a unique group shot.

"The Beast Breathing Demon Slayer that was raised by boars. POP UP PARADE is a new series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height, and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a POP UP PARADE figure of Inosuke Hashibira! Inosuke has been recreated in a pose with both his Nichirin Blades above his head. Be sure to display him with the other POP UP PARADE figures from the series and enjoy the world of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba even more!"