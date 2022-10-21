Devil Toys Announces Burger Kun and Mech Kun Happi Class Figures

Originality continues as your childhood fast food adventure are turning into action figure form. Coming to collectors shelves from Happi Class and Devil Toys is the arrival of the Burger Kun. Two brand new and original characters have been crafted in 6" format with Burger Kun and Mech Kun. These sly guys feature beautifully handcrafted cloth uniforms, as well as themed and newly designed weapons and a skateboard to ride off into the sunset with. It is pretty obvious what these characters are based on, with fast food in the spotlight. Burger features a mini toy, drink gun, swappable hands, and a custom chair. Mech on the other hand, is equipped with swappable eyes and even has an articles jaw. The Burger Kim squad brings your Happy Meal right off the counter and into action with these delightful figures. Devil Toys did an incredible job with these guys and they are priced at $184.99 each or $349.99. These fast food hunks are set to release in Q2 2023, and pre-orders are live for the set right here.

Two Orders of Burger Kun and Mech Kun, Please

"BURGER KUN under HAPPICLASS is a fun and trendy vinyl and is now teaming up with DEVIL TOYS to join the 1:12 action figure category! The debut BURGER KUN and MECH KUN are equipped with meticulously handcrafted cloth uniforms, newly designed weapons, and skateboards. The theme is inspired by fast food culture. The debut MECH KUN is equipped with three sets of replaceable eyes and a mouth that can be opened and closed. As an additional selling point, BURGER KUN comes with a miniature version of candy toy to play with. We are paying tribute to the small toys that were included for everyone who ate fast food meal when they were young."

Box Contents

Burger Kun figure Mini candy toy Beverage cup 2 Alternate pairs of hands Skateboard Chair Weapon

Mech Kun figure 2 Alternate eye expressions Beverage cup 2 Alternate pairs of hands Skateboard Chair Weapon

