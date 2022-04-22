Diamond Reveals Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness Figure

We are only weeks away from the world premiere of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. This film is so kept under wraps that we have a new No Way Home on our hands. The multiverse is a concept we know frighteningly little about, and who knows what this film contains. Rumors of dozens of cameos, the Illuminati, and so much more, Doctor Strange is going to break the silver screen this May. Diamond Select Toys is preparing for the film release in their own way as they debut a new Marvel Select action figure. Doctor Strange comes to life right off the screen from the Multiverse of Madness, standing 7 inches tall.

Not much has been revealed besides these images that Diamond has released. The Sanctum Sanctorum base only is fantastic and will make a great diorama for a variety of figures. The figure features the MCU version of Doctor Strange and is pretty spot on with the sculpt which is nice. The wizard will come with some spell casting accessories, but it is unclear what ones we will be getting. The Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness Marvel Select figure from Diamond Select Toys is priced at $29.99. He is expected to release in October 2022, and pre-orders can be found here or at your Local Comic Book Store.

"MARVEL SELECT DR STRANGE MOVIE 2 ACTION FIGURE – A Diamond Select Toys release! By the Vishanti! The good Doctor returns, just in time for his new movie, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness! In all-new movie packaging, Dr. Stephen Strange comes back to the Marvel Select action figure line as a 7-inch figure with spellcasting accessories and a Sanctum Sanctorum base. It comes packaged in full-color Select action figure packaging. Sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios!"

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: $29.99