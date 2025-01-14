Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Debuts New Optimus Prime Transformers: Age of Extinction Figure

The war between Autobots and Deceptions rages on as new Transformers figures have been revealed by Hasbro for 2025

Article Summary Hasbro reveals new Optimus Prime figure from Transformers: Age of Extinction for 2025 release.

This Studio Series Optimus Prime transforms into a truck in an impressive 44 steps.

Standing 8.5" tall, the figure includes a shield, sword, and swappable head.

Pre-orders for the new Optimus Prime figure are available on Hasbro Pulse for $54.99.

Hasbro is embracing the Energon with a brand new set of Transformers figures, including a new Studio Series. One of which comes from Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) as Optimus Prime is back capturing his live-action form from the film. In this film, Optimus is not his usual self, as he is truly feeling the emotional toll of humanity's betrayal after the events of Dark of the Moon. The Autobots have since been hunted by the CIA's Cemetery Wind, and Optimus is constantly on the run fighting for his life. He is later found and repaired by Marky Mark, aka Cade Yeager, taking on a new bulkier design as he discovers the mysteries of their creator.

Hasbro is now bringing the Transformers: Age of Extinction design to life with a new Studio Series figure. Standing at a mighty 8.5" tall, this Studios Series Optimus will convert into his live-action Western Star 4900EX truck mode in 44 steps. For accessories, he will come with a shield, a swappable head, a sword, and the Sword of Judgment! The Transformers: Age of Extinction Optimus Prime will be priced at $54.99, he is set for a May 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live online, including Hasbro Pulse.

Transformers: Age of Extinction Optimus Prime Studio Series

"Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Leader Class Optimus Prime action figure, inspired by Transformers: Age of Extinction! Transformers Studio Series toys are collectible action figures that feature movie-inspired details and accessories. The figure converts from robot to Western Star 4900EX truck mode in 44 steps and features articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses."

TRANSFORMERS TOYS STUDIO SERIES LEADER CLASS: This 8.5-inch (21.5 cm) collectible action figure is inspired by iconic movie scenes and designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers movie universe

2 ICONIC MODES: This Studio Series Transformers toy features conversion between from robot to Western Star 4900EX truck mode in 44 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Transformers figure comes with an attachable sword, shield, and a swappable head

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!