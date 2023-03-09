Disney 100 Years Alice in Wonderland Figure Arrives at Beast Kingdom Return to Wonderland as Beast Kingdom is back with another 100 years of wonder release with a new figure right from Alice in Wonderland

Beast Kingdom is continuing to celebrate the centennial celebration of Walt Disney with even more collectibles. We are returning to Wonderland this time around as Alice is back from the hit anime film Alice in Wonderland. Releasing as part of their Egg Attack Action line, Alice is getting a brand new, fully articulated, and highly detailed figure. She will feature her signature blue dress and is jam-packed with plenty of accessories from the film, like a Drink Me potion, Eat Me biscuit, flamingo club, Tea Pot, and plenty of Disney 100 accessories. This figure will be a delightful collectible for any fan, and collectors can buy it here for $69.99. The Alice in Wonderland EAA figure is set for an August 2023 release and can be found right here.

Wonderland Awaits You with Beast Kingdom Egg Attack

"Alice, who follows the Mad Hatter and accidently enters 'Wonderland', experiences a world unlike any other filled with magic and fantasy. Considered as one of the most celebrated Disney stories of all time, Alice in Wonderland is a story filled with heart and joy! In celebration of Disney's centennial, Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is ready to launch the EAA-165 Disney 100 Years of Wonder Alice, in fully articulable 'Egg Attack Action' mode!"

"With a brand new, smaller design, the EAA line brings to life highly stylized and articulable action figures ready to be posed with a collection of fun accessories! Wearing her classic blue clothing, Alice is seen here with her infamous 'Drink Me 'potion, 'Eat Me' biscuit, Tea Pot and the 'Queen Of Hearts 'ball. In addition, Alice is celebrating Disney 100 Years of Wonder with a selection of themed accessories such as a Disney 100 Years of Wonder design pair of glasses, cake, headband and much more. The set also includes a selection of three replaceable face sculpts and replaceable hands for fans to really customize the figure. Join Alice and collect the EAA-165, as she travels again to Wonderland, this time to celebrate a once in a lifetime birthday that will be remembered for years to come. "

"EAA-165 Disney 100 Years of Wonder Series Alice Accessories Include:

Three (3) types of face sculpts (Normal / focused / closed eyes)

Three (3) types of replaceable hand (Relaxed / gripping / holding tea cup)

Accessories:

Disney 100 Years of Wonder Cake Headgear Glasses

Eat Me' Biscuit

Drink Me' Potion

Queen of Hearts' Ball

Afternoon Tea Set

Red Paint Bucket

Paint Brush

Treasure Chest