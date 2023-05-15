Disney Unveils Star Wars Droid Factory Pride Collection Multipack Set Some iconic Star Wars droids are embracing a new color scheme as Disney unveils their new Droid Factory Pride Collection six pack

Disney is kicking off their Pride Celebration early as a new set of collectibles, apparel, and fun has arrived on shopDisney. One of which is a brand-new Droid Factory set that is on the way that is part of the Star Wars Pride Collection. Six iconic types are getting a new makeover with feature a fun and unique rainbow design. The six included droids will consist of the R2 Astromech Unit, R4 Unit, classic R5 Unit, and unique designs with the R6, R7, and R8 Units. Each one is packed with a bright color that will nicely stand out compared to some the Disney's other Droid Factory releases.

The whole Star Wars Pride Collection Droid Factory multipack is showcased in one nice windowed box set. The set is currently on shopDisney's site right here for $74.99 and can be purchased right now. Star Wars fans will also be able to find them at both Disney Parks shortly, if not already. Plenty of other new Disney Parks Star Wars exclusives are also making their way online, like the Galaxy's Edge Exclusive Jedi Holocron, Sith Holocron, and even some Kyber Crystals seen here.

Droid Factory Figure Set Star Wars Pride Collection

"Meet the colorful collection of droids from the Star Wars Pride Collection. Each one of the six detailed R Unit figurines has just rolled off the Droid Factory production line and boasts a different design, creating a special set featuring every color of the rainbow."

Magic in the details

Set includes six Droid Factory fully sculpted figures

Figures include R2 Unit, R4 Unit, R5 Unit, R6 Unit, R7 Unit and R8 Unit

Rainbow design

Collect all the Star Wars Droid Factory figures

Part of the Star Wars Pride Collection*

* The Disney Pride Collection was created by members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community. The Walt Disney Company proudly works with nonprofits throughout the year to support the LGBTQIA+ community globally. Learn more at TWDCPrideCollection.com.