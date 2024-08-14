Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, D23, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana D23 Interview – The Return to D23 Since Launch

D23 was this past weekend and we got to enter the Disney Lorcana Booth and talk to their incredible team about the hit Trading Card Game

Article Summary D23 brought exciting reveals with Disney Lorcana's booth drawing fans and sparking discussions.

Bleeding Cool's Kaitlyn Booth caught up with Disney Lorcana's Ryan Miller and Steve Warner.

Five Lorcana sets have launched since August 2023, including the recent Shimmering Skies.

Team reflections show how far the game has come, with memorable fan stories and cosplays.

D23 kicked off over the weekend, bringing a host of exciting reveals from Star Wars, Marvel, and Disney. Bleeding Cool had the chance to cover the event firsthand, with Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth diving into all the Disney chaos. One standout moment was reconnecting with the Disney Lorcana team to discuss the meteoric rise of their hit Trading Card Game. We spoke with Ryan Miller, Disney Lorcana's Brand Designer, and Steve Warner, Lead Game Designer, about the game's success. Kaitlyn was there when they revealed the game a few years back, and since August 2023, five sets have dropped, including Shimmering Skies, which hit local card shops this past weekend. So the question is:

What does it feel like to come back to the place where you guys kicked this whole thing off, seeing the reaction, and meeting fans who play Disney Lorcana? What has the experience been like for you guys?

"Ryan: I mean, it's so strange because you go into a space when you have these facial memories of the last time you were here before the show started; it was just it was a bit of anxiety, right? You never know what's gonna happen. Are we going to be a hit? Are we gonna flop, or we're gonna be somewhere in the middle? And so, you know, then there is, of course, two years ago was, it was definitely, we were, you know, definitely had a great reception. So coming here this weekend has been more about hearing stories from families and couples and friends and gamers and many who were here two years ago.

Ryan: "In fact, I just spoke with a lovely lady named Rachel, and she was like, we talked two years ago, and she was like, you couldn't tell me about the gameplay, but you were really excited, and now I love it. We played it together and stuff like that, so these kinds of stories are just really fun."

Steve: "I have a lot of the same feelings. I still remember just as it felt like this tiny booth, and it just felt so start-up. So, to just be just a couple of years and have it become such a fan-driven game. I don't know. It's just been surreal to me, and every time I think about it, it's amazing. I've seen people cosplay some of our characters, and that's crazy. I remember Ryan even talking about that two years ago how people were going to get tattoos and people were going to cosplay. In the back of my mind, I'm like, really? That would be cool, and two years later, here we are, and it is really happening.

You guys are introducing different mechanics as you're doing new chapters. That's kind of teaching players to learn the game on a more in-depth level. Can you tease any new mechanics that might be on the way?

Ryan: We have this new mechanic called Bruno; we don't talk about Bruno.

Steve: There is one that we can talk about. Well, there's Oswald.

Ryan: Oh, he's been making this joke. (As) you know, Oswald is in the next set. That's because he's part of our D23 Collection as one of the preview cards. Because we wanted that set to be our celebration of the first year of Disney Lorcana, so it's one card from each of the first five sets, and then the next set, we have a Preview Card, which is Oswald (The Lucky Rabbit), yes we can (tease).

