Posted in: Collectibles, Games | Tagged: disney, lorcana, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana Gets Special Disney100 Collection Set for December

Get ready for a new magical card adventure as Ravensburger has revealed Disney Lorcana Series 2 with Rise of the Floodborn

Just when you thought Ravensburger was slow, they have announced a new special edition. To help in the celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary, a very special Collection Set has been announced with the Disney Lorcana: Disney100 Edition. This set will help kick off the new Rise of the Floodborn set by including four boosters as well as featuring six cards from Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter. These are special cards, though, as they will have never-before-seen alternate artwork drawn by Disney animators from Walt Disney Animation Studios! Mickey Mouse, Elsa, Genie, Experiment 626, Maleficent, and Maui will return and with a magical satin holographic foil finish! This set will be released on December 1, but it is unclear if fans will be able to snag up this set at card shops or if it will be a retailer-only drop. Stay tuned for more Disney Lorcana news as it comes, and check out the entire Rise of the Floodborn announcement here.

Disney Lorcana: Disney100 Edition Collection Set

"In celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary, we're releasing a special Collection Set, Disney Lorcana: Disney100 Edition. This set is perfect for collectors, containing six cards from Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter and Rise of the Floodborn featuring never-before-seen alternate artwork drawn by Disney animators from Walt Disney Animation Studios. Each card features an exclusive Disney100 frame design, a satin holographic foil finish, and a copy of the animator's signature prominently displayed. Additionally, each set contains four Booster Packs of Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn."

"Rise of the Floodborn will first release at local game stores on November 17th, while the wide release, including the Disney Lorcana: Disney100 Edition, will follow on December 1st. We hope you're excited for even more reveals in the coming weeks. While we've shared a handful of glimmers transformed by the flood, you'll have to check back often to see them all!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!