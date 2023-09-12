Posted in: Collectibles, Games | Tagged: disney, lorcana, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn Revealed by Ravensburger

Get ready for a new magical card adventure as Ravensburger has revealed Disney Lorcana Series 2 with Rise of the Floodborn

Ravensburger has taken the world by storm with its brand-new trading card game, Disney Lorcana. This new TCG has flown off the shelves, but restocks are coming, and a second release will be in January 2024. However, Ravensburger is looking into the future already as they prepare to embark on another magical journey as they proudly present the next chapter to the Lorcana universe with Rise of the Floodborn! Just when you think you have collected them all, Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will feature more than 200 more cards to collect! Disney fans will also be able to enhance their play with all of the following:

Rise of the Floodborn Booster Pack

Rise of the Floodborn Starter Decks Amber/Sapphire Amethyst/Steel

Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn Accessories Winnie the Pooh Play Mat Beast Play Mat Raya Card Sleeves & Deck Box Mulan Card Sleeves & Deck Box



On top of that, six iconic Disney films are joining the franchise as well, with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio, Zootopia, The Great Mouse Detective, The Jungle Book, and Raya and the Last Dragon. This set is impressive, and hopefully, Ravensburger will have the distribution issue handled by then and can dive in without scalpers. Save yourself the hassle and pre-order Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn at your Local Card Shop, which will first be released at local game stores on November 17th, with the wider retail release on December 1st. Check out the entire announcement here.

Rise of the Floodborn Kicks Off Disney Lorcana Series 2

"Illumineers, we're excited to share the next set release for Disney Lorcana TCG, Rise of the Floodborn! This set dips into the inky origins of floodborn glimmers. The six magical inks… Amber, Amethyst, Emerald, Ruby, Sapphire, and Steel, were released in a mixed-up chaotic form, resulting in a mysterious flood which damaged the Great Illuminary. When storyborn or dreamborn glimmers encounter this mixed ink, they surge with a power that changes them, transforming them into floodborn glimmers. As the magical ink poured out of the illuminary, treasured lore went with it, including King Triton's powerful trident."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!