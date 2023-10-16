Posted in: Collectibles, Games | Tagged: disney, peter pan, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana Showcase – It is Off to Neverland with Peter Pan

In preparation for Disney Lorcana Chapter Two: Rise of the Floodborn, we are showcasing all the cards from Chapter One, up next is Peter Pan

Peter Pan is the timeless Disney classic that takes fans on a magical journey to the enchanting world of Neverland. In Neverland, kids don't grow up, and there is always a new adventure around every corner. The film hit screens back in 1953, with Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Wendy, and her brothers taking flight and captivating audiences for generations to come. Plenty of magic lives within Neverland with pirates, mermaids, and the infamous Captain Hook. Peter Pan was one of the perfect films to help kick off Ravensburger's Disney Lorcana. We are continuing to embark throughout Disney Locana Chapter One with another showcase. Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, and Captain Hook are here with a little bit of pixie dust to enhance your Lorcana collection.

There are a total of 13 cards to collect and enhance your play from Peter Pan in Disney Lorcana: Chapter One. This set does feature an Enchanted card, which we did not include and will be covering later on. Captain Hook is kicking things off with four cards in this series with: the Ruthless Pirate, Forceful Duelists, Captain of the Jolly Roger, and Thinking a Happy Thought. Three of these are in Steel and are all packed with some impressive artwork, especially Hook getting a little bit of pixie dust for his Thinking a Happy Thought card. Of course, Mr. Smee is not far behind his captain with one Amber card for collectors.

Of course, you can not have Peter Pan cards without the infamous kid himself showing up, who gets two releases with Fearless Fighter and Never Landing. Never Landing is a personal favorite, and he is of course, joined by his faithful pixie, Tinkerbell. She also gets four releases in Disney Lorcana Chapter One with Peter Pan's Ally, Most Helpful, Tiny Tactician, and Giant Fairy. Giant Fairy is one of the rarest cards in the Peter Pan card, and you can see why. The magical artwork takes Tink's adventures to new heights (literally) with gorgeous artwork that Disney fans obviously want to get their hands on.

There are a variety of other solo Peter Pan cards as well, with the action card Fire the Cannons and Starkey; Hooks Henchman. If you love Neverland and the magic of Peter Pan, then these are the cards Disney fans will want. Each one can easily change your deck and give you a little boost of pixie dust you need to win. I would not be surprised to see the Hook's arch-nemesis Crocodile or The Lost Boys join the ranks later on. Fans can check out the new hit Trading Card Game Disney Lorcana Series right here, with Chapter Two arriving in late November.

