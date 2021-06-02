Pirates of the Caribbean Davy Jones Comes Ashore With Beast Kingdom

Your collection is about to be ruled by the King of the Seven Seas as Beast Kingdom reveals their newest Disney Mastercraft statue. Davy Jones has arisen from the ocean capturing his appearance in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End. This hand painted statue stands 16.5 inches tall as he stands heroically posed standing is prized possession. Davy John protects his heart with this design from the men and women who want to overthrow his tyrannical rule of the sea. Limited to only 3,000 piece, this highly crafted Disney Mastercraft statue is a must have piece for any Pirates of the Caribbean fan. The statue was be its own treasure as it come sin at $449.99 and is set to release in April 2022. Pre-orders of rtes Pirates of the Caribbean statue is already live on Beast Kingdom and can be found located here.

"Do you fear death? Do you fear that dark abyss? ——Davy Jones. One of the most fearsome captains in The Pirates of The Caribbean series of movies, Davy Jones is a pirate with a back story of epic proportions! A celebrated sailor, Jones fell in love with the sea goddess Calypso, who entrusting Davy with ferrying the souls of the dead to the next world using the Flying Dutchman battle ship! Yet, as time passed on, Jones abandoned his duties of guiding spirits, and instead went down a dark path of war, and was thus consumed by the sea, giving him monstrous features such as tentacles and claws. Having an octopus like appearance Davy Jones strikes fear in the hearts of his enemies, and loyalty from his crew!"

"Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' proudly presents the very latest in high-end, hand painted sculptures, with the Master Craft MC-034 Pirates of The Caribbean Davy Jones. Based on his appearance from the movie 'At World's End', Jones is depicted with ferocity, resolve and determination! He is seen pointing his trusted sword and protecting the locked chest, which stores his heart. The MC-034 is hand-carved to perfection, perfectly recreating the infamous villain of the series. Using professional painting techniques, the commanding figure sits on top of a dedicated base with a numbered plaque. For fans of one of the most memorable villains in movie history, this is one collectable not to be missed."

「MC-034 Pirates of The Caribbean Davy Jones」is limited to only 3,000 pieces worldwide. Don't miss your chance by ordering yours from an official Beast Kingdom outlet today!