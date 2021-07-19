Disney Mirrorverse Figures Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has been on fire lately with their massive selection of new releases from all their brands. It looks like they are adding a new franchise under their belt with Disney Mirrorverse. Disney Mirrorverse is a new online game that features a massive crossover event with Disney and Pixar characters. They all feature new and unique costumes as they battle this new invasive enemy to save the Mirrorverse. McFarlane Toys is bringing these designs to life in figure form, starting with Jack Sparrow.

Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean comes to life from Disney Mirrorverse with his skeleton arm appearance. The figure will have an animated design and will come in a windowed box like other McFarlane Toys figures. Jack will come with a magic effect that can attach to his arm as well as a display stand. Oddly enough, no sword is in sight, which is a weird choice when releasing a pirate action figure. The Disney Mirrorverse features some unique costumes for your favorite Disney and Pixar figures, and I am curious was McFarlane Toys has in store for the line. Pre-orders can be found here for $19.99, and fans can get a look at a Buzz Lightyear, and Ghostly Jack are also on the way.

"In the Mirrorverse, Captain Jack Sparrow's life rises and falls with the tides – blessed with incredible luck, yet burdened by numerous curses. But Stellar Magic has allowed him to turn these things to his advantage, channeling the power of his curses to help his allies and harm his foes, all in roguish defense of the Mirrorverse."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the Disney Mirrorverse mobile game

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Jack includes a dark energy that slides over his skeleton arm, and a base

Packaged window box packaging designed with Disney Mirrorverse artwork

Includes collectable art card with Disney Mirrorverse artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

