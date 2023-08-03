Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, Disney Parks, star wars

Disney Parks Unveils New Star Wars Frankenstein Droid Factory Figure

A new Halloween Droid has been unveiled by Disney already as C1-MNST4 is rolling out a new Star Wars Droid Factory figure

Disney Parks has its very own line of Star Wars action figures featuring the massive world of droids. The Star Wars Droid Factory line is an impressive 3.75 inch action figure that captures all of the iconic droid types on their very own card back. These figure scales be found online right here as well as on the Dark Parks themselves. One of the more interesting gimmicks for the line comes annually for the holiday. One of which is Halloween, as some spooky droids rise from the grave and a new one appears. Say hello to C1-MNST4, this astromech droid was reconstructed from the parts of other droids, making a true Frankenstein. A nice spooky Frankenstein deco is featured on this Star Wars Droid Factory figure that is inspired by the animated Rebels character Chopper. Prepare to haunt your Star Wars collection with this beauty for $14.99, and he can be found right here. Stay tuned for more Droid Factory releases as they come and snag up more right at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

C1-MNST4 Star Wars Droid Factory Figure

At the droid factory on Coruscant, nothing goes to waste. Parts of old droids that were destroyed in battle, left in the dust on Tatooine or met some other galactic mishap, are reconfigured to create new droids. Inspired by the Star Wars saga, this C1-MNST4 droid figure brings one of those reconstructed robots to life. With retractable arms, booster rockets, variant motivators and more, this little guy may not be the flashiest droid in the galaxy, but he was created with optimum performance, as well as ultimate fun and collectibility, in mind.

Magic in the details

Fully sculpted droid figure

Retractable arms and wheel

Collect all the Star Wars Droid Factory figures, each sold separately

Inspired by a galaxy far, far away

