Disney Villains Arrive at Beast Kingdom with Bronze Museum Statues New beautifully crafted stone statues are on the way from Beast Kingdom once again but this time Disney Villains are rising to power

It was not long ago that Beast Kingdom debuted their new Disney Princess museum bust statues. These statues featured some fan favorite princesses, but were sculpted in a remarkable stone bust design. Well, things are getting a little villainous as iconic Disney Villains are now getting this 4" scale statue treatment. Five powerful baddies are back with Ursula from The Little Mermaid, Hades from Hercules, Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, the Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, and Cruella from 101 Dalmatians. Each statue features a classic Roman column with unique character elements and an elegant antique bronze color scheme. If you are a Poor Unfortunate Soul, then Disney Villains fans will not want to miss out on these. All are priced at $35.99 each, set for a November 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Something Sinister Has Arrived from Beast Kingdom

"To fulfill the desires of collectors worldwide, Beast Kingdom's "Entertainment Experience Brand" has launched the "Disney Princess" BUST stone sculptures, along with the highly anticipated "Disney Villain Series" stone sculptures. The sculptures are designed in a stone sculpture style, featuring the classic Roman column features as the base for the bust. Each character's unique exclusive pattern is depicted on the base, representing their darkest skills and thoughts from the animation. The "Disney Villain Series" includes 5 classic characters:

"Ursula", who tricked Little Mermaid into signing a contract that required a true love's kiss to become human forever."

"Hades", who was in the shadow of Hercules when he was a child and also the god that Hades desires to destroy.

"The Evil Queen", who carefully cooked the poisoned apple for Snow White.

"Maleficent", who imprisoned the castle with thorny vines after Aurora fell into a coma.

"Cruella", dressed in her favorite fur coat and fashionable handbag, ready for domination with her dogs.

"These sculptures are designed in an antique bronze color scheme, giving them a unique texture and gloss while portraying the evil charm and arrogant attitude of the villains. Collect the entire series and enhance your exclusive Disney Museum today."