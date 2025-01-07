Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: disney, dumbo, lego

Disney's Dumbo Lands at LEGO with New and Magical BrickHeadz Set

The magic of Disney and LEGO collide as a new set of BrickHeadz sets are on the way to bring new and classic characters to brick form

Article Summary Experience Disney magic with LEGO's new BrickHeadz Dumbo set, beloved since 1941.

Dumbo features movable ears and a classic yellow cap, capturing his playful character.

This 176-piece set lets fans relive favorite scenes or display Dumbo proudly.

Priced at $9.99, Dumbo joins a lineup of Disney animal BrickHeadz sets arriving February 2025.

LEGO is bringing back some magical Disney classics as they debut a new set of BrickHeadz sets featuring some iconic critters. Disney's Dumbo hit screens back in 1941 and is a timeless classic that tells the story of a young circus elephant. However, Dumbo has some unique qualities and has oversized ears, which he learns to embrace his uniqueness throughout the film. With the help of his loyal friend Timothy Q. Mouse and a magic feather, this elephant learns how to fly and accept his flaws no matter what anyone says. The quirkiness and magic that Dumbo brought to the screen now comes to LEGO with this bite-size 176-piece BrickHeadz set. Standing at 3.5" tall, this little guy features movable ears as well as his recognizable yellow cap. These BrickHeadz sets are very simplistic but are packed with character, and this Dumbo captures exactly that. Priced at only $9.99, Disney fans can build this adorable elephant fly in February 2025. Be on the lookout for more Disney animal BrickHeadz sets as well, like Eeyore from Winnie the Pooh and Mei from Turning Red.

Grab a Peanut with the LEGO BrickHeadz Disney Dumbo Set

"Bring the magic of Disney to life with this LEGO® BrickHeadz™ ǀ Disney Dumbo (40792) building set for kids aged 10 and up. An enchanting gift for Disney-lovers of all ages, imaginations will soar as fans create a brick-built Dumbo toy with movable ears and folding legs and a yellow hat and red collar. Once the animal figure is complete, fans can use it to recreate their favorite movie scenes or display it proudly in their bedrooms using the included baseplate."

An iconic character – The animal figure has movable ears and folding legs and features Dumbo's instantly recognizable yellow hat and red collar

Play and display – Once the LEGO® ǀ Disney Dumbo figure is complete, kids can use it to relive their favorite movie scenes or display it proudly with the included baseplate

