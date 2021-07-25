Doctor Doom Shows His Power With Sideshow's Newest Statue

Behold the might of Victor Von Doom as Sideshow reveals their newest Marvel Comics statue with Doctor Doom. Coming in at 33" tall, the Ruler of Latveria stands proud with a royal banner displayed behind him. The sculpted banner can be removed from the Latveria base giving collectors a 27" statue suiting collectors displays. Doctor Doom is sculpted to perfection with his metal armor layer with real fabric elements. His comic book appearance comes to life with high amounts of detail, metallic shine, and even with the Sideshow Exclusive,0 fans can even get a secondary Classic Mask head sculpt. Priced between $760 – $780, Doctor Doom is set to release between May – July 2022, and pre-orders are live right here.

"Doom is supreme! There is no power on Earth, no intellect in all creation equal to mine!" Sideshow presents the Doctor Doom Maquette, ready to rule over your universe of Marvel collectibles. The Doctor Doom Maquette measures 27" tall atop a Latverian platform base featuring stone-like reliefs of his ever-observant mask. Victor Von Doom stands with arms crossed, surveying his kingdom and ruling with an armored fist. A removable fabric banner pole can be inserted into the base, rendering the overall statue an impressive 33" tall while his regal monogram and official seal add to the majesty and might of the distinguished dictator."

"The Doctor Doom Maquette is a mixed media collectible blending sculpted and fabric elements into an incredible presentation befitting one such as Doom. His green fabric cape features wire in the hem for posing, while the hood on his modern masked portrait is sculpted to capture the dramatic shadowing of his unchanging iron visage. Doom's costume also consists of a sculpted green bodysuit and silver riveted armor with gold accents to give the ruler of Latveria his signature comic book appearance. This is a must-have Marvel statue for fans and loyal peons who recognize the supreme intellect and mystic ability of the unshakeable metallic monarch."

"The Exclusive Edition of the Doctor Doom Maquette includes a swap-out classic masked portrait complete with sculpted hood. Switch up the formidable face of Doom with this additional display option in your Marvel collection. By his decree, you must bring glory to Latveria and add the Doctor Doom Maquette to your Marvel Comics collection today!"