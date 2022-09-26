Transformers Decepticon Bonecrusher Hits the Highway with Hasbro

The live-action Transformers films are near and dear to me, and it was honestly these films that made me fall in love with the franchise. The action was over the top, the fight sequences were intense, and I love me some Shia. Thankfully, Hasbro has a whole line of figures dedicated to the Transformers films with their Studios Series. A new figure has even been released as Target is getting an exclusive version of Bonecrusher. Bonecrusher was introduced in the first live-action film and is known for his slick highway skating sequence. This Decepticon is back and in a new N.E.S.T deco, giving him a new all-gray design. He will transform into his armored vehicle mode in just 33 steps, and he comes in the new non-windowed packaging from Hasbro. The detail on this baddie is fantastic, and while the N.E.S.T. deco seems unnecessary, this will make a fine figure for fans of the film. Transformers Studio Series N.E.S.T. Bonecrusher Action Figure (Target Exclusive) is priced at $33.99 and can be pre-orders right here.

"You've probably heard the buzz, but Bumblebee is kind of a big deal. And now the bodacious bot is making his mark with a line of some of the most buzzworthy Transformers action figures for boys, girls, and fans of all ages. See what all the buzz is about, only at Target. Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series N.E.S.T. Bonecrusher action figure! Bonecrusher gathers intel on a reconnaissance mission disguised as a N.E.S.T. vehicle."

"Studio Series Transformers toys are collectible action figures for 8 year old boys and girls that feature movie-inspired details and accessories. Convert the action figure from robot to armored vehicle mode in 33 steps and pose the N.E.S.T. Bonecrusher toy in the included Highway Showdown removable backdrop scene. Buzzworthy Bumblebee figures feature special Buzzworthy Bumblebee collectible packaging. Collect more Buzzworthy Bumblebee figures, only at Target (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers