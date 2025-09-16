Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Donatello Arrives with NECA's New TMNT 2012 Animated Figures

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back with new action figures from NECA as they recapture the 2012 animated series

Donatello features show-accurate sculpting, two swappable heads, and multiple hands.

Accessories include his bo staff, Turtlecom, goggles, pizza slice, smoke bomb, and Dr. Cluckingsworth.

Packed in collector-friendly packaging, Donatello is priced at $36.99, launching Q1 2026.

In the 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series, Donatello is the team's brilliant tech expert, inventor, and engineer. Voiced by Rob Paulsen, this version of Donatello really focused on his tech side by bringing more intelligence and strategy to the group. Donny usually builds gadgets, vehicles, and weapons for the team, keeping them one step ahead of the Krang and Foot Clan. His signature weapon is a bo staff, and he is depicted as being socially awkward and short-tempered when stressed or ignored. Unlike other TMNT depictions, the 2012 cartoon has Donatello having a crush on April O'Neil, which does add a new layer of emotional growth to the turtles. NECA is now bringing this iconic version of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to life with a new set of figures inspired by that 2012 cartoon.

Donny is nicely sculpted right off the screen, keeping that fun animation style to life with two swappable heads and extra hands. A nice set of accessories is also included, like a smoke bomb, Turtlecom, a slice of pizza, and his goggles. NECA was also sure to include Dr. Cluckingsworth, M.D., for a more episode-specific accessory. Each TMNT figure is packed in window-themed packaging with a flap and unique artwork that captures the personality of each turtle. Pre-orders for the 2012 Donatello are not live yet, but soon, and he is priced at $36.99 with a Q1 2026 release.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012 Cartoon) – Ultimate Donatello

"Booyakasha! NECA is proud to present all-new Ultimate action figures from Nickelodeon's hit 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series! Known for its dynamic animation style and character-driven storytelling, the acclaimed show reimagined the heroes in a half shell for a new generation."

"This 7-inch scale Donatello figure captures the inventive turtle with incredible painted details to replicate his animated appearance. He includes an array of episode-specific accessories: interchangeable heads and hands, bo staff, tracking device, goggles, pizza slice, smoke bomb, Turtlecom, and Dr. Cluckingsworth M.D. The figure comes in collector-friendly packaging with illustrations by TMNT artist Ciro Nieli."

