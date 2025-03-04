Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: jaws, NECA

Don't Go Into the Water with NECA's Jaws 50th Anniversary Sam Quint

NECA is back with a new selection of impressive Jaws collectibles including the return to 1975 with the 50th Anniversary Sam Quint

Article Summary Celebrate Jaws' 50th with NECA's detailed Sam Quint action figure.

Iconic shark hunter Quint stands 7" tall, full of accessories.

Comes with harpoon, machete, rifle, and more collectible gear.

Pre-order now for this May 2025 release of Quint and Bruce.

NECA is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the legendary thriller Jaws with a new selection of action figures. Sam Quint, the grizzled shark hunter from the original Jaws, is back from 1975 for this new release, and he is ready to hunt. Portrayed by Robert Shaw, Quint is the hardened seafarer and Captain of the Orca with a deep personal hatred for sharks. This stems from a harrowing and near death experience as a survivor of the USS Indianapolis disaster. He has now accepted the challenge of taking on the great white who has been terrorizing Amity Island, but will he be enough to stop the beast?

Sam Quint now comes to life for one more shot to take down Bruce with an incredible figure from NECA that is highly detailed. Standing 7" tall, our shark hunter is loaded with accessories with alternate arms, four pairs of hands, and three swappable heads! For weapons, he comes with a harpoon gun, a baseball bat, a machete, a rifle, and a few beers. This figure will pair well with NECA's The Game of Jaws set, which features a 15" long Bruce. Pre-orders for the Jaws 50th Anniversary Ultimate Sam Quint are already live for $36.9,9, and he is set to arrive in May 2025.

NECA – Jaws 50th Anniversary Ultimate Sam Quint

"The iconic character Sam Quint is now available as an Ultimate action figure. The headstrong captain of the Orca hunts the shark until his hubris leads to his bloody demise. Standing in 7-inch scale, the figure includes multiple interchangeable heads, hands, and arms for an alternate look. Plus, gloved hands, machete, can, crushed can, rifle, and harpoon gun. It comes in a collector-friendly window box packaging with an opening the front flap. Est. Shipping: May 2025!"

Contents

Sam Quint figure

3 Head sculpts

4 Pairs of hands

Alternate pair of arms

Rifle

Harpoon gun

Baseball bat

Machete

Beer can

Crushed beer can

