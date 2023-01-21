DST Debuts New Marvel Statues with Venom, MODOK and Moon Knight Diamond Select Toys is back with a new assortment of collectibles including the debut of some new Marvel Comics statues

Your Marvel Comics collection is about to get some marvelous new upgrades with Diamond Select Toys. Not one but three new statues have been revealed that will only enhance your collection. Up first is the arrival of the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing or M.O.D.O.K for short, with his own PVC Marvel Gallery statue. Coming in at 11" tall, MODOK is blasting off in his hover chair for this delightfully sculpt. Colors, detail, and a dynamic design are all captured here, making it a perfect Marvel statue for any fan of A.I.M.

Diamond Select reveals do not end there, as they have two limited edition Marvel statues coming. Coming from the popular 90s Spider-Man cartoon, animated Venom has arrived. Featuring his signature red and blue cel-shading, Venom is ready for some brain and web-slinging revenge with this 3,000 piece statue. Fans then travel to Egypt as the Marvel Comics version of Moon Knight is getting his very own 1/2 scale bust. This 10" bust is limited to only 1,000 pieces and features Marc Spector is his classic suit with remarkable detail on an Egyptian base. All of these Marvel statues are well-crafted and perfect for any fans growing collection. Pre-orders are live online right here as well as through your Local Comic Book Store. MODOK is priced at $75, Venom at $130, and Moon Knight at $250, with all three set for a late June 2023 release.

The World of Marvel Comes to Life Once Again with DST

"Look out, Spider-Man! Spinning out of the 1990s classic Spider-Man: The Animated Series, this 1/7 scale mini-bust of Venom captures him in his animated appearance, and he's ready to feast on Spidey's brains! This approximately 6-inch mini-bust is limited to only 3000 pieces and comes packaged in a full color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."

"The leader of AIM has arrived! MODOK, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, brings his swelled head to the line-up of Marvel Gallery Dioramas with this all-new PVC sculpture. Standing approximately 11 inches tall, this deluxe diorama features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and comes packaged in a full-color window box."

"The Fist of Khonshu is a legend in Egypt, and now he's a Legend in 3D! Marc Spector is the newest entry in the L3D line, with a 10-inch, scale bust of him in his tattered Moon Knight garb. Set atop an Egyptian-inspired base, this portrait features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is limited to only 1000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."

