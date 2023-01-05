Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Holga Brings War to Hasbro

Assemble your team and embrace the unknown with Hasbro's new line of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves figures. Releasing as part of the new D&D Golden Archive line, the new live action film comes to life. Slowly but surely, we have started to see characters from the film arrive, and this time Holga the Barbarian is here. There is not a lot of actor and actress likeness with these figures, but the packaging art is incredible. If you select the Barbarian Class, Holga will enter the battle and comes with a dagger and axe accessory. This figure nicely showcases Uthgardt Elk Tribe, and will be a nice Dungeons and Dragons figure for fans. Despite the odd head sculpt, the detail on these figures is nice, and hopefully, some great articulation can back it up. Holga joins the rest of the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves figures at $24.99 and can be found online right here.

The D&D Barbarian Class Awaits You with Hasbro

"OPEN THE DOORS TO THE GOLDEN ARCHIVE. This 6-inch scale, premium Holga action figure is part of the action figures and collectibles inspired by Dungeons & Dragons lore and entertainment from nearly 50 years. Featuring the deco, articulation, and poseability one expects from Hasbro collectible figures with the characters, classes, and species you love from D&D. TM & ©2023 Wizards of the Coast LLC Hasbro and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro."

6-INCH SCALE HOLGA ACTION FIGURE: Featuring premium deco and multiple points of articulation for your display or play adventures

INCLUDES CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSRIES: D&D dice are the D&D accessories of choice for boring humans, but this Barbarian comes with the weapons befitting her class

INSPIRED BY THE DUNGEONS & DRAGONS MOVIE: Holga is a fierce Barbarian from the Uthgardt Elk Tribe with a surprisingly warm heart.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS HONOR AMONG THIEVES: Is part of the many realms of D&D, the World's Greatest Roleplaying Game

ROLL A PERCEPTION CHECK TO FIND MORE D&D GOLDEN ARCHIVE FIGURES: More 6-inch action figures means more D&D gifts. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.