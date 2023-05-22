Embrace Ohana and Hakuna Matata with Beast Kingdom and Disney Beast Kingdom is back and ready to continue the Disney 100 Years of Wider celebrating with a new set of D-Stage statues

Beast Kingdom is back once again with another delightful collection for Disney's 100 Years of Wonder celebration. A new set of D-Stage Stamp statues are on the way from two iconic animated films, with The Lion King and Lilo & Stitch getting their own unique 4" tall statues. Some very iconic scenes are captured here, starting with The Lion King and their signature Hakuna Mutata moment. Lilo & Stitch, on the other hand, are experiencing some of Experiment 626's powers, like becoming a record player. Each Disney statue has a stamp border packed with color and some impressive throughout. Beast Kingdom has both Disney statues priced at $39.99 each, set for a Q3 2023 release, with The Lion King here and Lilo & Stitch here. Be sure to check out some of the other 100 Years of Wonder releases, like the D-Stage Mickey Mouse Camping Diorama, here.

Bring Home Two Iconic Disney Films with Beast Kingdom

"Continuing the launch of the "100 Years of Wonder" series of products, two new designs have been carefully selected and released as a second wave in response to the enthusiastic feedback from fans. Are you excited to join us in this celebration?"

"The "Staging Your Dreams" D-Stage series of Disney's Centennial Celebration combines scenes from the animations with postage stamp frames. Breaking away from the flat stamp pattern, the classic scenes from the animations are presented in a three-dimensional design, vividly portraying the characters' charm. The Disney Centennial Celebration series is of great commemorative value, and each product is a must-have!"

《The Lion King》Do you still remember the catchy song from "The Lion King"? Let's sing along with Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa and say "Hakuna Matata"!

《Stitch and Lilo》 are preparing to host the best summer concert!

Make sure to collect both of these exciting collectibles only from an official Beast Kingdom outlet!

