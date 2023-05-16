Go Camping with Mickey Mouse and Beast Kingdom with New D-Stages It is time for a nice summer camping trip with Mickey Mouse and the gang with Beast Kingdom and their new set of D-Stage statues

It is summertime, and Beast Kingdom is ready to roll out the sleeping bag, set up the tent, and look at the stars with even more Disney releases. Of course, Mickey Mouse and the gang are joining us on this little trip with some impressive D-Stage statues. Four statues will be released, and when united, they will create a fun 360 degree camping scene. Mickey Mouse kicks off the line as he starts up his barbecue with his own camper that is packed with color. Chip and Dale are up next as they rough too with a tent and plenty of snacks to enjoy the night sky with. Of course, Minnie and Pluto are joining in on the Disney D-Stage fun with a cute tent and picnic set as they wait for Mickey. Lastly, Goofy and Donald Duck are kicking back and ready for some R&R with a fun, dynamic display. This 360 D-Stage statue set is a fun and unique collectible that is perfect for the coming Summer months. Pre-orders for the Campsites D-Stage Disney statues are live right here for a Q4 2023 release, with each coming in at $33.99 each.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Go Camping with Beast Kingdom

"Have you heard of Gamping? That's right, mix camping and glamour and you get a fun way to spend a high-end time with your friends, so let's let's pack your bags, join Mickey and his gang and lets go Glamping! Are you ready to join the adventure?"

"Beast Kingdom's "Staging Your Dreams" D-Stage diorama collection is introducing a new camping series featuring classic Disney characters. These vividly designed collectibles showcase the characters in various cute poses, bringing the 360-degree camping scene to life. The series consists of four styles, and each character is equipped with different camping gear."

"Mickey is in charge of the barbecue this time, and he's bringing along a luxurious camper to the camping site. Minnie and Pluto are bringing cute and small tents along with picnic mats, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere at the campsite. Chip and Dale are perfect for the super cute Mongolian style tent, and Dale is even bringing two large pinecones to decorate. Chip eagerly eyes the marshmallows in his hands, ready to roast them! Goofy and Donald Duck are enjoying the cool breeze and the camping atmosphere."

"The entire set of collectibles can be combined to create a large camping ground! Fans who love Disney and glamorous camping rejoice; this is a unique collection not to be missed this summer! Collect all sets and create an entire scene today!"