Embrace the Beauty of the Desert with McFarlane's Dune: Part Two Chani

McFarlane Toys is embracing the sandstorm as they unveil a new set of 7” scale action figures from the upcoming film Dune: Part Two

Chani is a very significant character in the Dune series, and she is set to return in the upcoming sequel, Dune: Part Two. She is a native of the desert planet Arrakis, also referred to as Dune, and is a member of the Fremen, the indigenous people of the planet. If you were a fan of the book, then most of her story is already known, but Chani's roles could change throughout this new era of Dune. McFarlane Toys has unveiled that they will be bringing fans figures for Dune: Part Two and has unveiled a nice assortment.

The Fremen warrior, Chani, has made the cut for this set of figures, bringing her skill, beauty, desert survival skills, and knowledge of Arrakis to life. McFarlane has incorporated new fabric elements with these new figures, which is a nice touch. Chani will come with a blade and will be a necessary figure for any Dune: Part Two collection, along with Paul Atreides. Even though the movie has been delayed till 2024, McFarlane Toys already has a whole line of figures from the film, with Chani arriving in October 2023. Pre-orders for the entire Dune: Part Two set can be seen right here at $22.99 for solo figures and $39.99 for the 2-Packs.

Chani (Dune: Part Two)

"A deadly, passionate Fremen warrior skilled in survival and heavy artillery, Chani is determined to fight for her home and her people, no matter the cost."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on DUNE: PART TWO

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

CHANI™ is based on her look in the theatrical film DUNE: PART TWO

Includes Crysknife, soft goods cloak, collectible art card and environmental figure base

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DUNE figures

