Embrace the Dark Side with Hot Toys New 1/6 ROTJ Darth Vader Hot Toys is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with some brand new 1/6 scale figures like a new Vader

Hot Toys is joining in on the celebration for Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and its landmark 40th Anniversary. To help celebrate, they have unveiled two different Darth Vader 1/6 scale figures with a standard and deluxe release. This Sith Lord comes in at a mighty 13.8″ tall, will feature 30 points of articulation, and is just packed with accessories. The Deluxe Version gave Star Wars fans to most with three different head sculpts with a standard, exclusive light-up translucent and a brand new unmasked head sculpt. The deluxe version will also include a nice Imperial display LED base with parts to display Darth Vader and his extra heads. From swappable hands to LED lightsabers, and so much more, this is the best Return of the Jedi Darth Vader fans could ask for. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but they will be arriving today right here.

Darth Vader Summons Your Presence with Hot Toys

"Just once, let me look on you with my own eyes." – Anakin Skywalker. Once the heroic Jedi Knight™ named Anakin Skywalker, Darth Vader was seduced by the dark side of the Force. Forever scarred by his defeat on Mustafar™, Vader was transformed into a cybernetically-enhanced Sith Lord. He remained in service of Emperor Palpatine™ for decades, enforcing his Master's will and seeking to crush the Rebel Alliance and other detractors. But there was still good in him…"

"To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi™, Hot Toys is excited to present a series of collectibles based on this iconic film for fans and introduces the new 1/6th scale Darth Vader collectible figure! The highly-accurate collectible figure features meticulously crafted Darth Vader helmet with complex interior mechanical detail, a stunning likeness of Anakin Skywalker, highly detailed armor and skillfully tailored body suit, LED light-up chest panel and belt, an LED light-up lightsaber, and a themed figure base!"

"This Deluxe Version exclusively include an interchangeable light-up helmeted head inspired by Darth Vader shocked by Force Lightning, a staircase diorama base, and figure base arms for additional display options! Commemorate Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi 40th anniversary and add this amazing collectible figure into your collection!"

The 1/6th scale Darth Vader Collectible Figure (Deluxe Version) specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Darth Vader in Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

One (1) translucent black colored helmeted head (power operated) ***

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with sculpted scars and separate rolling eyeballs

One (1) newly crafted helmet with detachable outer helmet

Specialized body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 35 cm tall

Twelve (12) pieces of newly crafted interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of relax hands

One (1) pair of lightsaber holding hands

One (1) pair of hands for holding belt boxes

One (1) pair of Force-using right hand

Two (2) pieces of gesture hands

One (1) right hand without palm

One (1) left fist

Special package design with Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi 40th Anniversary logo

Costume:

One (1) Darth Vader armor and suit

One (1) black cape

One (1) newly crafted chest panel with LED light-up function (red light, power operated)

One (1) system function belt with LED light-up function (white light, power operated)

One (1) pair of calf armors

One (1) pair of black boots

Weapons:

One (1) LED-lighted red lightsaber (red light, power operated)

One (1) lightsaber hilt

One (1) red-colored lightsaber blade in motion (attachable to the hilt)

Accessories:

Specially designed staircase diorama base***

LED-lighted circular figure base (power operated) with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

Two (2) figure base arms (attachable to circular figure base)***

One (1) lightning effect accessory***

***Exclusive to Deluxe Version