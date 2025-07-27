Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, sdcc

Emma Frost Gets A New X-Men'97 Marvel Legends Figure from Hasbro

San Diego Comic Con is here and that means some brand new reveals are coming off the floor including new Marvel Legends figures

Article Summary Emma Frost joins Hasbro’s X-Men ’97 Marvel Legends line, inspired by her animated series look

The 6-inch figure includes two heads, swappable hands, and retro ’97-style card back packaging

Emma’s Marvel history spans from Hellfire Club villain to key X-Men member and mutant mentor

Pre-orders for Emma and other fan-favorite mutants are live now for Marvel Legends Wave 3, Fall 2025

Emma Frost made her first appearance in Uncanny X-Men #129 (1980), created by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. She was originally introduced as the White Queen of the villainous Hellfire Club, and is a powerful telepath with a commanding presence, walking the line as both hero and villain. Over time, Emma evolved into a major player in the X-Men universe, especially after joining their ranks and mentoring new mutants. In the hit Disney+ animated series X-Men '97, she made her debut as a member of the Interim Council on Genosha with Jean Grey.

Hasbro is now bringing this telepath to their X-Men '97 Marvel Legends line, capturing her animated appearance and love for white. Emma Frost will feature two swappable heads along with a pair of swappable hands and sweet '97-inspired card back packaging. The White Queen did not play a major role in the first season of this series, so it is nice to see Hasbro pulling some fan-favorite mutants to this Marvel Legends line, capturing their animated designs. Pre-orders are already live for $24.99 on Hasbro Pulse along with Cable, Logan, Jubilee, and more for the Wave 3 release, which all have a Fall 2025 release.

New X-Men '97 Marvel Legends Coming Soon with Emma Frost

"A posh telepath with a biting wit as sharp as her diamond skin. Emma's always been an elegant power player, used to looking out for number one. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Emma Frost action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' X-Men '97."



"The figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 3 accessories, including an alternate head and set of alternate hands. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine series-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

